Home News Service Pictures Photos: Shrine of Amir al-Mu'minin draped in sorrow to mark martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra 3 November 2025 - 11:04 News ID: 1745979 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima at Hussainiya Wali Asr in Hazara Town of Quetta, Pakistan Video: Imam Ali holy shrine draped in sorrow to mark martyrdom of Umm Abiha, Sayyida al-Zahra Photos: Mourning Ceremony on Martyrdom of Lady Fatima Held at Imam Bargah Ali Raza in Karachi, Pakistan Photos: Theatrical performance on martyrdom of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra in Suq al-Shuyukh, Dhi Qar, Iraq Al-Abbas Holy Shrine spreads banners of mourning on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos) Video: Flag of Imam Reza Holy Shrine changed on eve of Hazrat Zahra martyrdom anniversary Photos: A mourning assembly in sacred Alawi shrine on eve of martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Nineteenth Fatimi Mourning Season Begins in Bayn Al-Haramayn Bayn Al-Haramayn covered in black on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos) Bihar Elections: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Urge Muslims to Defeat Communal Forces
Your Comment