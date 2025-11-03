Nineteenth Fatimi Mourning Season Begins in Bayn Al-Haramayn

AhlulBayt News Agency: The area between the Two Holy Shrines witnessed the launch of the nineteenth edition of the Fatimi Mourning Season, commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) according to the second narration.

The events of the season were supervised by the Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussaini Organisations.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, Deputy Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, and Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami, a member of its Board of Directors, along with several department heads, shrine officials, procession leaders, and a large number of visitors.

Mr. Qasim Muhammad Al-Turfi, assistant head of the rituals department, stated that the department inaugurated the Fatimi House of Sorrows with the participation of several shrine departments and nine processions organized by the people of holy Karbala.

He explained that the event aims to highlight the injustice suffered by Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and shed light on the hardships she endured after the passing of her father, Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him and his holy Household). Activities included various events, such as a children’s drawing activity focused on the injustice she faced.

Al-Turfi emphasized that the department worked diligently to document this historical period, presenting it to visitors in a detailed and informative manner that reflects historical accuracy and helps instill the values and principles embodied in the life of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) in the hearts of future generations.

