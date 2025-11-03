Photos: Restoration Begins in Central Courtyard of Bayn Al-Haramayn for Pilgrims

The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has begun restoration and maintenance work in the central courtyard. According to Engineer Muhammad Sahib, head of the technical unit in the General Maintenance Division, the technical teams have started comprehensive maintenance in the central area between the two shrines. This includes replacing damaged marble tiles and repairing and repainting iron partitions. He added that the technical unit is also continuing maintenance on the drainage channels for rainwater and cleaning water to ensure their readiness and efficiency for the upcoming rainy season.