Photos: With Arrival of Winter, Maintenance Work Begins on Central Courtyard Canopies of Bayn al-Haramayn

With the Arrival of Winter, Maintenance Work Begins on Central Courtyard Canopies Between the Two Holy Shrines (Bayn al-Haramayn) The Department of the Area Between the Two Holy Shrines at the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine has begun maintenance work on the canopies of the central courtyard in the sacred zone. Mr. Aqil Amer, a staff member of the department, stated that the canopies are designated for the seating of pilgrims visiting the two holy shrines and also serve as a suitable space for performing devotional acts during visitation.