Home News Service Pictures Photos: Fatimi Mourning Season launched in Bayn Al-Haramayn of Karbala 3 November 2025 - 08:59 News ID: 1745934 Source: Al-Kafeel News related Nineteenth Fatimi Mourning Season Begins in Bayn Al-Haramayn Photos: Restoration Begins in Central Courtyard of Bayn Al-Haramayn for Pilgrims Bayn Al-Haramayn covered in black on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos) Photos: Atmosphere of pilgrimage from shrine of Imam Hussain and Bayn Al-Haramayn on blessed night of Friday Photos: Graduation Ceremony of Iraqi Female Students Held at Bayn al-Haramayn Photos: With Arrival of Winter, Maintenance Work Begins on Central Courtyard Canopies of Bayn al-Haramayn
Your Comment