Photos: Graduation Ceremony of Iraqi Female Students Held at Bayn al-Haramayn

The ninth graduation celebration for Iraqi female students (Al-Kafeel Girls) was held near the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). The event was organized by the Women's Division of Al-Kafeel Schools at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine under the slogan “With the Light of Fatima (peace be upon her), We Illuminate the World.” More than 5,000 female students from 14 Iraqi provinces participated, along with 231 students from seven Arab and Islamic countries: Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, and Lebanon.