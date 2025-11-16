Omani Mufti urges pressure on Israel to stop Gaza ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of Oman called for the international community and Islamic countries to pressure the Zionist regime to stop violating the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“We are surprised by the behavior of the Zionist regime in trying to deviate from the Gaza agreement, which was reached with the presence of some Arab states and other countries,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalili wrote in a post on social media, Al-Mayadeen reported.

“We call on the international community to pressure the Zionist regime not to deviate from its commitments in the Gaza agreement.”

The Grand Mufti of Oman added, “We call on Islamic countries in particular and their societies in general to immediately rise up in support of their brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip so that the enemy cannot carry out its criminal plans.”

The ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime took effect on October 10.

Israel has violated the ceasefire hundreds of times since then, killing scores of Palestinians.

The regime has also hampered the delivery of much needed humanitarian aid.

