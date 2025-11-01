5,000 Iraqi and 231 international students honored in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has concluded the ninth edition of its central graduation ceremony for female students from Iraqi universities and Islamic countries.

The event was organized by the Women's Religious Schools Division under the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Holy Shrine, with the participation of 5,000 students from 14 Iraqi provinces and 231 students from seven Arab and Islamic nations: Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, and Lebanon.

Held at the Al-Ameed Educational Group, the closing ceremony was attended by His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, Senior Official of the Holy Shrine; Secretary-General Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin; Deputy Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmad; several board members and officials; university representatives; religious, academic, and official figures; and families of martyrs.

The program featured speeches by Mr. Muhammad Hussein Al-Amidi, a professor at the Hawza in Najaf Ashraf, and Dr. Adnan Abdullah Atiq, President of the Southern Technical University. A poem titled "Kaf and Liwa" was recited, followed by a speech from the graduates delivered by Ms. I'tidal Darwish from Oman.

The ceremony also included a documentary film titled "The Era of Tohfa," a speech from the parents, a poetic recitation by Mohammed Al-Fatimi, and the honoring of martyr families, university delegates, and contributors to the success of the ninth cohort of Al-Kafeel Girls.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organizes this annual graduation ceremony to offer moral support to female graduates, celebrate the completion of their academic journey, and mark their transition into professional life from the sacred grounds of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

/129