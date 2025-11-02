7 casualties in Israeli drone strikes in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon has resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to three others, marking another breach of the 2024 ceasefire agreement by Tel Aviv through its ongoing military operations in the region.

According to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network, the casualties occurred on Saturday when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the village of Kafr Rumman.

The report further noted that earlier the same day, another Israeli drone launched an airstrike on the nearby town of Kafr Sir.

These aerial assaults followed an Israeli ground incursion three days earlier into Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh province, the same area targeted in Saturday’s attacks.

On Thursday, local media reported that an Israeli military convoy, composed of several jeeps, crossed into the border town of Blida in the Marjayoun district and stormed the town’s temporary municipal building.

The municipality of Blida later confirmed that one of its staff members, Ibrahim Salameh, who had been staying overnight in the building, was killed during the Israeli raid.

These acts of aggression are part of a series of violations by the Israeli regime against the ceasefire agreement established on November 27, 2024.

The ceasefire was brokered after a series of strategic operations carried out by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement targeting key Israeli positions across the occupied Palestinian territories.

These operations aimed to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who were facing what has been described as a genocidal war, and to retaliate against the Israeli occupation and its intensified military actions following the solidarity attacks.

On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s response to Beirut’s call for negotiations, criticizing Tel Aviv for escalating airstrikes instead of engaging in dialogue.

