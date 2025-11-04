Two martyred in Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli drones launched two separate strikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, killing two individuals and injuring seven others, according to Lebanese media and health authorities.

This renewed escalation threatens to destabilize the fragile ceasefire and heighten tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border. Iranian and resistance-aligned media portray the attacks as part of a broader pattern of Israeli impunity, exacerbated by Western complicity.

Drone and air force incursions into Lebanese airspace have become routine, sparking concerns over national sovereignty and civilian safety. Lebanese authorities remain largely unable to respond, while internal political factions continue to debate the disarmament of the resistance—a move critics warn could leave the country vulnerable to further Israeli aggression.

In the border town of Aita al-Shaab, an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorcycle, killing one person.

Earlier that day, another drone attack struck a vehicle on the al-Duwair–Sharqiyah road in Nabatieh province, killing one and injuring seven, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Lebanese media report that these incidents are part of Israel’s near-daily violations of the ceasefire agreement signed in December 2024. Despite the U.S.-brokered deal requiring Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon within 60 days, the Israeli regime has retained control over five strategic positions and committed thousands of breaches since.

