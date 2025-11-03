Israeli artillery shells southern Lebanon amid ongoing ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli artillery has fired incendiary shells at the southern Lebanese village of Aitaroun in another violation of the fragile ceasefire with the Arab country, Lebanese media reported.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV said on Sunday the shells targeted the southern outskirts of Aitaroun, while the Al-Ahed news outlet reported that two incendiary rounds were fired at the area.

The artillery fire followed an Israeli drone strike earlier on Sunday that hit a vehicle in Kafr Rumman, in Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh province, wounding several people, the reports added.

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Saturday killed four people, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Israel invaded southern Lebanon on October 1, 2024, following a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah, and agreed to a ceasefire two months later under US mediation. Lebanese officials say Israel has violated the truce thousands of times since it was signed on November 26 last year.

...................

End/ 257