Hezbollah: Resistance Will Never Surrender to Israeli Pressure / Zionist Enemy Blackmail Won’t Stop by Offering Concessions

AhlulBayt News Agency: MP Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, emphasized that making concessions to the Israeli enemy will not halt its aggression, but rather pave the way for further demands.

Speaking at a local event on Saturday, Raad affirmed that the Islamic Resistance and its supporters endure suffering with patience to uphold dignity and protect national sovereignty.

He stated, “We sacrifice out of commitment to our national sovereignty,” reiterating that the resistance remains unwavering in its principles and will not entertain surrender.

Raad warned that any form of compromise, false understanding, or justification of Israeli aggression only emboldens the enemy to intensify its attacks with the aim of occupying all Lebanese territory.

He further argued that the price of resistance is far less than the cost of surrender, especially in the face of continued Israeli hostility.

Raad expressed concern over certain domestic voices advocating surrender, mistakenly believing it serves their interests and strengthens their political standing.

He criticized the opposition to the electoral law, describing it as a deliberate attempt to weaken the parliamentary representation of the resistance and its allies, thereby enabling factional control over the country’s governance.

In conclusion, Raad condemned the U.S. administration following President Donald Trump’s admission of American involvement in the 2024 pager attacks, questioning the sincerity of Washington’s claims of friendship with Lebanon.

/129