Gaza Media Office accuses US of disinformation over aid looting claim

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Government Media Office has blasted the United States for running a “systematic disinformation campaign” about the alleged looting of humanitarian aid in the genocide-stricken Palestinian territory.

It issued a press release on Saturday after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) released drone footage claiming - without providing any proof - that it shows members of the Hamas resistance group stealing from an aid truck in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The media office rejected the accusation as “fabricated and baseless,” citing CENTCOM’s failure to specify the date and location of the purported aid theft.

“The accusation is completely false,” it added. “It is an intentional attempt to discredit the police, who have sacrificed more than 1,000 officers while protecting aid deliveries and humanitarian workers.”

It also said that Israeli forces are deliberately targeting Gaza police officers and volunteers to “create chaos and encourage theft” in the besieged territory.

Meanwhile, the media office censured the CENTCOM for ignoring Israel’s daily violations of a Gaza ceasefire and killing of 250 Palestinians over the past three weeks.

It further condemned Israeli restrictions on the entry of heavy machinery and bulldozers to help with retrieval efforts in the Gaza Strip.

It also noted that the daily average of aid trucks entering Gaza since the truce came into effect on October 10 has been 145, that is 24 percent of the agreed-upon number of 600 trucks under the ceasefire.

“The silence of the US Central Command regarding these daily crimes, and its preoccupation with spreading dubious narratives against the Palestinian police forces, confirms its complete bias towards the Israeli occupation, and its loss of credibility,” it said.

“We condemn in the strongest terms these lies and the disinformation campaign aimed at distorting the humanitarian situation in Gaza and covering up the ongoing crimes of the occupation.”

Additionally, the Gaza Media Office called on the Gaza truce mediators and guarantor states to compel the occupying regime to respect the terms of the agreement and fully implement its obligations.

Following indirect negotiations in Egypt, Israel and Hamas agreed last month to the Gaza truce plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

The first phase of the deal required Hamas to release 20 surviving Israeli captives and 28 bodies of dead Israelis in exchange for Israel freeing nearly 2,000 Palestinian abductees and transferring the bodies of 360 Palestinians killed during the Gaza onslaught.

So far, Hamas has handed over all 20 living Israeli captives and the remains of 17 others, and Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinians, held unlawfully by the regime, and returned the bodies of 225 Palestinians.

Israel, having failed to achieve its objectives of the brutal Gaza onslaught, has killed 68,858 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 170,664 others since October 7, 2023.

