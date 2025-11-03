Poll Shows 67% of Americans Say U.S. Is on Wrong Track

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent poll reported by ABC News reveals a sobering view of American public sentiment, with two-thirds of respondents believing the United States is heading in the wrong direction. Majorities also blame President Donald Trump for inflation and express widespread dissatisfaction with both major political parties.

The survey highlights a growing sense of national anxiety that cuts across political affiliations, racial groups, geographic regions, and income levels. With inflation persisting and the threat of a government shutdown looming, Americans are signaling a deeper crisis of confidence—not just in leadership, but in the political system itself.

According to public opinion, 67% of Americans believe the country is “pretty seriously off on the wrong track.” Dissatisfaction spans across demographic lines, and Trump faces significant criticism for his handling of inflation and economic policy.

Key findings from the poll include: