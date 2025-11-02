CAIR urges US to enforce Leahy Laws, halt arms transfers to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged the US administration to enforce federal law and immediately halt all weapons transfers to Israel over its ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

According to Mehr, the appeal came after The Washington Post reported findings by a US government watchdog indicating “many hundreds” of potential human rights violations committed by Israeli forces — cases so extensive that investigators warned they could take years to fully examine.

Under the Leahy Laws, the US government is obligated to suspend assistance to foreign military units implicated in gross human rights abuses. Despite this legal requirement, successive US administrations have continued military support for Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

“Our nation has been stained by the support of administrations of both major parties for these atrocities and the fact that many of them were carried out with American weapons. This must end,” CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said.

He added that the Leahy Law “must be applied to the genocidal Israeli government,” stressing that no more American weapons should be used in attacks that kill civilians.

