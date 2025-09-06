CAIR urges Google to cancel $45M deal whitewashing Israeli war crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called on Google to cancel an advertising deal worth a reported $45m, which is whitewashing the Israeli regime’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The US's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, in a letter on Friday, called on all tech platforms to take similar steps in rejecting pro-genocide propaganda.

It came after an exposé published by Drop Site News revealed that Google has entered into a multi-million-dollar agreement to amplify content produced by the Israeli regime.

According to the investigation, the six-month deal included promotional material whitewashing and denying Israel’s ongoing manufactured starvation and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

“Publicly available contracts show that Israel’s advertising bureau, which reports to the prime minister’s office, has since embarked on a mass advertising and public messaging effort to conceal the hunger crisis,” the report said.

“The push includes the use of American influencers widely reported on last month. It also includes a high-dollar spending spree on paid advertising, yielding tens of millions for Google, YouTube, X, Meta, and other tech platforms,” it added.

In response, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad issued a statement warning that it is “morally reprehensible” for Google to “profit from the deliberate dissemination of propaganda” while the Israeli regime is under investigation for genocide.

“American companies should not be complicit in the cover-up of slaughter, mass destruction, ethnic cleansing, and forced starvation, especially as Palestinian civilians, including children, continue to suffer and die,” read the statement.

The statement also said that tech platforms have a responsibility to ensure their services are not misused to promote pro-genocide propaganda.

“If Google truly believes in human rights and ethical practices, it must cancel this contract and review its global advertising policies,” it highlighted.

The statement concluded that Silicon Valley must not become a propaganda arm for those engaged in genocide and crimes against humanity.

Yesterday, CAIR sent a letter to America’s largest media outlets calling on them to consistently broadcast video of the Israeli regime’s ongoing destruction of Gaza City, including the killing dozens of children on a daily basis.

Israeli forces have killed more than 64,300 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, since the genocidal war began in October 2023.

.................

End/ 257