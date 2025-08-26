Islamophobia in US: Muslim students allege free speech violations at Wayne State

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Muslim civil rights organization has labeled Wayne State University a “hostile campus” for free speech, citing repeated suppression of Muslim and pro-Palestinian voices.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) held a press conference near WSU, accusing the university of systematically silencing Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and anti-genocide activists.

In response, Wayne State University issued a statement affirming its commitment to freedom of speech, expression, and worship for all members of its academic community.

The university emphasized its responsibility to maintain civil discourse and ensure that campus conduct remains lawful, respectful of others’ rights, and compliant with institutional policies.

Standing before the university’s emblem, Dawud Walid, CAIR-MI’s executive director, accused WSU of suppressing student speech and using administrative and law enforcement pressure to silence dissent.

Walid argued that students should be free to express their views without fear of retaliation, especially at a university that promotes liberal arts education and charges tuition.

He referenced the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and noted that American universities have historically been platforms for political dissent, dating back to the Vietnam War era.

Amy Doukoure, CAIR-MI’s lead attorney, cited multiple incidents of alleged discrimination, including the dismantling of a peaceful encampment, disruption of religious gatherings, and denial of reentry to events after prayer.

Earlier this year, CAIR-MI filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights after university police allegedly used force against Arab and Muslim students during a peaceful demonstration.

Separately, four WSU students filed a federal lawsuit claiming their constitutional rights were violated during a 2024 protest against Israel’s war in Gaza.

The lawsuit accuses WSU police and administrators of infringing on students’ First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights through violent raids, mass arrests, and ongoing retaliation.

Mohammed Abuelenain, a senior at WSU, reported increased Islamophobic behavior from campus police and administration, including surveillance and unequal treatment at student events.

He described police presence during Muslim-led gatherings and cited incidents of Muslim women being questioned without cause, as well as a rollback in religious accommodations.

CAIR officials noted that a university representative attended the press conference but did not clearly identify their role or respond to the allegations.

Doukoure concluded by stating that free speech is a cornerstone of American democracy, and accused WSU of betraying the mission of higher education by suppressing student voices.

She emphasized that the designation of WSU as a hostile campus is based on repeated, documented violations against Arab, Muslim, and pro-Palestinian students.

/129