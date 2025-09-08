  1. Home
Islamophobe man arrested after crashing car into Novato mosque in California

8 September 2025 - 10:12
Source: MSN News
A man was arrested in Novato, California, after crashing his car into a mosque and assaulting a worshipper.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday after allegedly crashing his car into a mosque in Novato, California. He faces charges of assault, burglary, and vandalism.

According to a news release from the Novato Police Department, a patrol officer was responding to a disturbance on Redwood Boulevard when he heard a crash at the nearby Islamic Center of North Marin.

The officer rushed to the scene and found that a man had driven into a structure on the mosque’s property.

Police identified the driver as David Slattery, who then entered the mosque, made incoherent statements, and assaulted a member of the congregation.

The officer intervened and detained Slattery. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities stated that it is still unclear whether the incident qualifies as a hate crime.

