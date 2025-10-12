Activists in Chicago accuse Minnesota governor of complicity in "Gaza genocide"

AhlulBayt News Agency: Activists in Chicago, Illinois, organized a large-scale protest against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after he appeared at a public event in the city.

The protest expressed their rejection of Tim Walz’s pro-Israel stance and his continued silence regarding the genocide in Gaza.

Protesters chanted both inside and outside the venue, declaring that Walz was not welcome, and accused him of ignoring repeated calls from Minnesota residents to divest state funds from Israeli companies.

They also drew comparisons between Walz and Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, who, despite two years of protests, continues to reject any measures to divest public funds from Israeli bonds or companies profiting from the ongoing war against Palestinians.



