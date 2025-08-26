Global conference calls for restoration of Jannatul Baqi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Al-Baqi Organization, in an online conference held in Chicago with the participation of scholars, researchers and cultural activists, called for the revival and restoration of the destroyed graves of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) in Jannatul Baqi.

The meeting, chaired by Indian scholar Ayatollah Seyyed Hamidul Hassan, stressed that silence over the destruction of Al-Baqi means disregard for the sanctity of the Prophet’s household and urged collective Muslim action to preserve this heritage.

Hojatoleslam Aslam Razavi, in his address, said that all Muslims bear responsibility in defending the sanctity of Al-Baqi, adding that “reward is based on action, not result.” He underlined that efforts to revive Baqi must continue regardless of obstacles.

Speakers including Sayyid Mahboob Mahdi Abedi Najafi, founder of the Jannatul Baqi Organization, highlighted ongoing activities and expressed confidence that a dignified shrine worthy of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) would one day be established.

Presenters also outlined the organization’s international outreach, noting submissions of reports and documents on the destruction of Baqi to the United Nations and human rights bodies. Plans were also announced to construct a simulated Baqi shrine near Wadi al-Salam to promote awareness and spiritual connection.

The conference concluded with a call for greater unity among Muslims, promotion of the culture of Ashura, and continuous efforts to safeguard the religious and historical heritage of Al-Baqi.

...................

End/ 257