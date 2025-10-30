Senior Yemeni official Abdulsalam meets UN envoy, condemns Saudi delay in implementing peace roadmap

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of the national negotiating delegation and official spokesperson for Ansar Allah, met with the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to discuss the peace process in Yemen.

Abdulsalam confirmed that the meeting focused on the peace roadmap submitted to the United Nations and agreed upon with the Saudi side under the auspices of the Sultanate of Oman. He added that attention was drawn to the need to resume implementation of the roadmap, particularly its humanitarian obligations, emphasizing that there is no justification for further delays.

He clarified that the delegation reaffirmed to the United Nations that, in principle, there is no interest in detaining anyone working in organizations without legal grounds.

The delegation also presented information from security authorities in Sanaa regarding the subversive activities carried out by some detained organization employees. Abdulsalam noted that the relevant authorities are ready to provide evidence and documentation proving the involvement of these employees in espionage activities under the guise of "humanitarian work."

During the meeting, Abdulsalam reiterated the delegation’s commitment to finding fair solutions, ensuring continued coordination, and allowing organizations to operate according to their designated mandates, while preventing any recurrence of violations that compromise Yemen’s security.



