Bayn Al-Haramayn covered in black on martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun to spread banners of mourning and condolences on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) according to the second narration.

The department's staff worked on installing the banners in the area between the two holy shrines, and they were inscribed with phrases and sayings about the Lady of Women (peace be upon her), and the injustices and calamities that befell her, which embody the greatness of her message and the memory of her painful martyrdom.

The holy shrine commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) by holding a series of events, including mourning assemblies in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and religious educational lectures about her personality (peace be upon her).

These activities are part of the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to spread the manifestations of mourning and grief, and to revive the religious rituals that embody loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



