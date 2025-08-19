Cleaning campaign after Arbaeen in area of Bayn Al-Haramayn (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continue to carry out a cleaning campaign in the area between the two holy shrines and prepare it after the conclusion of the Ziyarat Arbaeen ceremonies.

The campaign included washing the marble floors and polishing the extended areas in the region between the two holy shrines, using modern equipment and special cleaning materials, to maintain the cleanliness of the place and create a healthy and safe environment for visitors.

The cleaning campaign is part of a series of continuous efforts aimed at providing a spiritual and service-oriented atmosphere befitting the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department provides a number of services in the central area, including organising visitor movement, cleaning the area, and more.



