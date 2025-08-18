After conclusion of Arbaeen pilgrimage... An extensive cleaning campaign in Bayn Al-Haramayn

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has initiated a campaign to clean and wash the central courtyard after the conclusion of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The cleaning campaign carried out by the service departments included washing the marble and polishing the area between the two holy shrines to maintain its beauty and prepare it for receiving visitors.

The department's staff mobilised all their efforts from the beginning of the blessed pilgrimage to provide various services to the mourners visiting the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



