Members of Federation of Alawi Endowments of Turkey pay visit to Hazrat Masoumeh holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from the Federation of Alawi Endowments of Turkey, led by Dr. Haydar Baki Dogan, visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (s.a.), where they paid their respects to the noble Lady and toured various sections of the shrine. During their visit, the group became acquainted with the pilgrim-oriented activities and the international services offered by the shrine.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (s.a.), following their pilgrimage and visitation to the sacred shrine of the noble daughter of Imam Musa al-Kazim (a.s.), the delegation was welcomed by the staff of the International Affairs Department of the shrine at its office.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the pilgrim-centered initiatives, the activities of the International Affairs Department, and the exchange of experiences in the field of religious and cultural programs.

It is noteworthy that every year, a large number of dignitaries and officials from Islamic and non-Islamic countries—including ambassadors, ministers, presidents, and university professors—visit the holy shrine in Qom to pay their respects and meet with the shrine’s officials. Within the International Affairs Department, various public and specialized topics related to religious, cultural, and international cooperation are reviewed and discussed.

