Photos: Seminar on “Lasting impact of Justice and Development Party on issues concerning Shia community of Turkey”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The expert seminar titled “The Lasting Impact of the Justice and Development Party on the System of Issues within the Shia Community of Turkey” was held on November 20, 2025, organized by the International AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency (ABNA) in cooperation with the Zaviyeh Think Tank, in the conference hall of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly. During this seminar, professors Dr. Abbas Khamehyar, Dr. Mohammad Dinmohammadi, Dr. Zahra Kabiripour, and Dr. Mohammad Sadeghian presented their discussions.