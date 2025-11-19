China: Gaza’s future must be decided by Palestinians, not imposed from outside

AhlulBayt News Agency: China says any arrangements in the Gaza Strip must respect Palestinian governance and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state to ensure lasting peace in West Asia.

During a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit in Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to supporting the restoration of Palestinians’ legitimate rights.

China, he said, will “promote the advancement and implementation of the two-state solution.”

“Any post-conflict arrangement for Gaza should reflect the fundamental principle of ‘the Palestinians governing Palestine’ and must adhere unwaveringly to the two-state solution,” Wang added. “Only through this path can lasting peace and stability be achieved in the region.”

Wang also reiterated that China “is the Arab countries’ most reliable partner.”

The two diplomats met on the sidelines of the 11th China-Arab Civilization Dialogue in Beijing, which brings together 150 representatives from 22 Arab countries and the League of Arab States.

The Arab League Secretary-General also expressed support for the realization of an independent Palestinian state.

On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution that calls for the establishment of an international force in Gaza. The resolution, put forward by the Trump administration, received abstentions from China and Russia.

Aboul-Gheit claimed that the resolution reflected an international commitment to the reconstruction of Gaza, after two years of war and destruction inflicted on Palestinians by the Israeli regime.

Russia, however, warned earlier in the day that the plan “is reminiscent of colonial practices,” warning that the international force, reportedly to be formed by the US, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, risks becoming another instrument of US control rather than a stabilizing presence for Palestinians.

