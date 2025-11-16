Ansarullah condemns UN sanctions renewal, vows to sefend Yemen’s sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of the political bureau of the Ansarullah resistance movement has condemned the UN Security Council’s decision to renew its sanctions against Yemen for another year.

Mohammed al-Farah, in a post published on the social media platform X on Saturday, stated that Sana’a will respond in kind to any party that harms Yemen's national interests or seeks to undermine its sovereignty.

The senior Ansarullah official highlighted that Yemenis will not hesitate to protect their rights and defend their religion and dignity by all legitimate means.

“The Security Council continues to exercise the worst form of double standards. It has turned a blind eye to the genocidal crimes in Gaza over the past two years, supported the Zionist enemy until its thirst for blood was quenched, and is now covering up the siege and aggression against Yemen without a moral or legal stance,” he said.

Farah went on to say that the UN body “continues to apply double standards at a time when Gaza has been ravaged due to crippling siege and bombardment with US-made and Western-built munitions. The Yemeni people have been besieged for the past 10 years.”

He argued that the Security Council has become an instrument to advance Western interests, in which human rights are defined in accordance with Western desires, and international interests are trampled to serve Washington's interests alone.

Farah continued that some international organizations in Yemen have become espionage tools for the Israeli enemy, under the cover of humanitarian work. “This exposes the extent of Zionists’ exploitation of UN institutions.”

The Ansarullah official lauded abstentions by Russia and China to renew Yemen sanctions, describing the position of Moscow and Beijing as an embodiment of human and moral awakening, and an awareness of the danger of US policies that use sanctions to subjugate nations.

“What the US and its Western partners are doing nowadays, in terms of open support for the Israeli enemy with weapons and money and whitewashing crimes politically, reveals that the anti-Yemen sanctions are meant to serve the Zionist entity’s goals, and to punish Yemeni people for their steadfastness, independence of decision-making, and their solidarity with Gaza,” Farah said.

The UN Security Council resolution, which garnered 13 votes in favor and two abstentions by Russia and China on Friday, allows targeted financial and travel sanctions against designated Yemeni individuals until November 14, 2026.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014. The crisis escalated a year later when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at pushing the Ansarullah movement from power.

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has reportedly resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands, with the United Nations warning that 14 million people face the threat of starvation.

