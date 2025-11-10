  1. Home
10 November 2025 - 07:41
Yemen warns of renewed battlefield engagement if Gaza war resumes

Yemen’s military leadership has warned of renewed operations if Israel resumes its war in Gaza. Brigadier General al-Madani pledged unwavering support to Hamas, echoing Ansarullah leader al-Houthi’s call for preparedness. Yemen asserts it is stronger and ready for a new phase of confrontation.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces has issued a stern warning, declaring that Yemeni forces will resume military operations if Israel reignites its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Brigadier General Youssef Hassan al-Madani delivered this message on Sunday to the fighters of al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

He stated, “If the enemy resumes the war in Gaza, we will return to the battlefield by carrying out military operations.”

Madani reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment, saying, “We will keep our promise and stand by you, no matter what the cost.”

His remarks echoed those of Ansarullah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who recently emphasized Yemen’s readiness for a renewed confrontation with Israel.

In a televised address on Tuesday, al-Houthi said Yemen emerged stronger from the previous round of conflict and is now approaching another phase of resistance against the Israeli regime.

He stressed the importance of maintaining preparedness and continuing efforts to confront the enemy and its allies.

