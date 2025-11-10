Operation Exposes CIA-Mossad-Saudi Plot Against Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Council of Sana'a expressed its deep appreciation for the security services’ exceptional performance in executing the operation titled “And the scheming of those people will perish,” which led to the dismantling of an espionage network connected to a joint operations room involving the U.S. CIA, Israeli Mossad, and Saudi intelligence.

The Council praised this significant achievement and the advanced capabilities of the security forces, whose vigilance exposed individuals responsible for criminal attacks carried out by the American-Israeli enemy against civilians and strategic facilities in Yemen.

It described the operation as a triumph for the martyrs and wounded, and a testament to the resilience of the Yemeni people in confronting conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the nation and undermining its principled stance in the battle of “the Promised Conquest and Sacred Jihad.”

The statement also condemned the Saudi regime’s entrenched hostility toward Yemen and its alignment with American-Israeli schemes, attributing this aggression to Yemen’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause.

Finally, the Council lauded the victories achieved under Yemen’s revolutionary and political leadership, which have enabled the country to shift from defense to establishing a regional deterrence equation against American and Israeli dominance.

/129