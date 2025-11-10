Yemeni Newspapers Honor Martyred Journalists in Photo Exhibition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The editorial boards of 26 September and Al-Yemen newspapers inaugurated a photo exhibition on Sunday to honor the journalists and media personnel martyred in the Israeli airstrike on their headquarters on September 10.

The exhibition, attended by the families of the martyrs and fellow journalists, featured photographs of the victims alongside physical evidence from the attack, including fragments of U.S.-made bombs and damaged cameras retrieved from the scene.

The editorial boards emphasized that the September 10 attack will not be forgotten. They announced that legal proceedings are underway, in collaboration with human rights advocates, to hold the perpetrators accountable as war criminals on the international stage. They condemned the targeting of journalists as part of a broader Israeli campaign to suppress the truth, especially in Gaza.

They reaffirmed that no amount of missiles or bombs can silence the voice of free journalism, and that the mission of both newspapers will persist. The blood of the martyred journalists, they said, will continue to inspire efforts to expose Israeli crimes and support national and Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian cause.

The families of the martyrs expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by the editorial leadership, asserting that Israeli crimes will not break the determination of the Yemeni people.

