Sana’a exhibition honors Yemeni martyrs, resistance leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency: An exhibition held in the Yemeni capital on Tuesday has drawn significant public and official attention, commemorating Yemeni martyrs and prominent figures of the Axis of Resistance. The event underscores Yemen’s continued alignment with the Resistance Axis and its firm opposition to U.S. and Israeli influence in the region.

Organized with the support of Yemen’s Presidential Guard, the exhibition features portraits of Yemeni martyrs alongside regional Resistance leaders, including Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya al-Sinwar. The displays highlight the sacrifices of Yemeni fighters and the broader struggle against U.S.-backed and Israeli-led aggression.

The exhibition is part of a series of programs taking place across Sana’a and other provinces during “Martyrs’ Week,” an annual observance in Yemen and other resistance-aligned countries. The week serves as a tribute to those who have fallen in defense of their homeland and the oppressed, reinforcing themes of national unity, dignity, and resistance.

Organizers emphasized that the event reflects Yemen’s enduring commitment to confronting occupation and injustice, particularly in light of years of war and blockade. The exhibition also coincides with renewed regional calls for stronger coordination among resistance movements opposing U.S. and Israeli policies.

Officials and attendees described the exhibition as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by martyrs and a reaffirmation of Yemen’s role within the Resistance Axis.

