Yemen Opens Espionage Trial Against 21 Defendants Linked to Foreign Intelligence

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Specialized Criminal Court in Sanaa began its initial session on Sunday for the trial of 21 individuals accused of belonging to a dangerous international espionage network.

The network is reportedly headquartered in Saudi Arabia and operated through a joint intelligence room involving the U.S. CIA, Israeli Mossad, and Saudi intelligence services.

Presided over by Judge Yahya Al-Mansour, the session included the reading of indictment resolutions and the formal presentation of charges and evidence to the defendants. The charges involve grave violations of national security and defense protocols, including:

Direct collaboration and communication with hostile foreign intelligence agencies (Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Israeli Mossad).

Supplying adversaries with sensitive data on the locations and movements of state officials, as well as military, security, and political secrets.

Gathering detailed intelligence on military production sites, missile storage areas, acquisition sources, and launch coordinates.

Assisting aggressor states by recruiting operatives and installing covert surveillance cameras, which led to the targeting of military, security, and civilian facilities.

The Public Prosecution stated that the accused received encrypted communication devices, specialized training in covert surveillance, and substantial financial compensation for their espionage activities.

At the end of the session, the Court granted the defendants the opportunity to present their defense during the next scheduled hearing.

