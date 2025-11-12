AhlulBayt News Agency: The “And the schemes of those will fail” operation marked a major security breakthrough for Yemen, standing as one of the most precise and complex intelligence missions ever executed by Yemeni security services.

It further exposed a new, staggering failure for the aggression coalition and its intelligence arms—despite their massive financial resources and advanced technologies—laying bare the deep fragmentation and impotence that now define them, and their inability to recover even the minimum level of deterrence.

Another espionage cell has fallen into the hands of Yemen’s security forces, once again recalling the miserable and chaotic course of the enemy’s campaign against Yemen since March 2015. That campaign lurched through forced transitions—each one a humiliating setback—compelling coalition leaders to revisit their delusions and confront the depth of Yemen’s resilience and the steadfastness of its people.

From their false certainty of a swift military victory, to the ever-changing labels of their operations—“Decisive Storm,” then “Restoring Hope”—and on to the escalation in the types of weapons used to bomb civilians, as American and European arms manufacturers scrambled to increase production and feed the war.

Each escalation only tightened the noose around Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their patron, the United States, eventually pushing them toward the use of internationally prohibited weapons.

When coalition leaders finally realized how distant their goals were, they convinced themselves that the battle required probing for so-called “weak points” among Yemenis to fabricate strategic shifts that might satisfy their arrogance.

They reached for the espionage card, purchasing loyalties with money while starving the population through blockade. Yet the war shattered all their illusions about a weakened Yemen—until the coalition states themselves became direct targets of Yemeni strikes.

Meanwhile, the intelligence rooms handling the flow of information from Yemen were confronted with one devastating surprise after another, as espionage networks collapsed—one after the other—into Yemeni security custody.

Eight years passed, and the coalition piled defeat upon defeat. Only then did the Americans come to realize that this war had inflicted severe damage on their reputation as sponsors of a pointless campaign against a unified nation with an unbreakable internal front. Washington moved toward the truce, seeking to reorganize its files and reassess the intelligence failures that had prolonged the war.

The Rogue American Regime Repeats Its Failure

Today, the American idol resurfaces as the orchestrator of yet another aggression against Yemen—this time in open service to the Zionist enemy. After its humiliating experience in direct confrontation with the Yemeni Armed Forces, Washington pulled back, seeking to pin its continued failures in Yemen on what it describes as “intelligence blindness.” In reality, this chronic incapacity drove it—alongside the Zionist entity and Saudi Arabia—to recruit morally bankrupt individuals in a desperate attempt to gather information that might offer a fleeting chance to strike at the core of Yemen’s growing military capabilities.

The statement issued by Yemen’s Ministry of Interior, together with the confessions of the captured spies, unmasks the disgraceful stagnation gripping the CIA and its Zionist counterpart, Mossad, as well as Saudi intelligence. Their scope of operation has not moved beyond the same worn-out list of targets they have repeatedly bombed—without achieving a single strategic gain worthy of all their frantic mobilization or their heavy dependence on the latest surveillance and communication technologies.

Members of the espionage cell admitted that handlers in the Saudi joint operations room routinely directed them to strictly civilian areas—homes, markets, streets, and public facilities. To execute missions involving coordinates, surveillance, and intelligence gathering on security and military sites, they were subjected to intensive training in photography, tracking, reconnaissance, camouflage, and report drafting.

The pattern of communication between the cell members and their supervisors was saturated with excessive procedures, constant directives, and covert movements. These revelations sparked ridicule among observers of this major security breakthrough achieved by Yemen’s intelligence services. It became evident that the enemy had virtually no knowledge of sensitive locations tied to Yemeni military operations. Instead, it deluded itself into believing it could deduce the whereabouts of a military commander—or a missile launch platform—simply by analyzing the movement of a random pedestrian.

The absurdity that consumes Yemen’s enemies—a fact laid bare once again by their latest failed stunt of manufacturing espionage cells like the one exposed earlier this week—was reflected in the grim tally of their brazen aggression carried out on behalf of the rogue Zionist entity: hundreds of civilian martyrs and wounded, dozens of destroyed civilian facilities, and repeated attacks on vital sites including the Oil Company station, power stations, Al-Rasul Al-Azam Hospital in Saada, African migrants in the Saada reserve, and others.

This is the same reality that compelled Trump, yet again, to concede that Yemen is far too formidable to bend to anyone’s will—forcing him to announce a humiliating withdrawal from direct confrontation with Yemen’s forces and its people.

Advanced Weapons with a Yemeni Stamp

Many — if not all — understand that these aggressive moves against Yemen are driven primarily by the interests of the Zionist entity, which has carried out killing and brutality against the Palestinian people with impunity for more than seventy-five years.

They also come in reaction to Yemen’s striking success in reshaping deterrence on Yemeni terms — a posture rooted in reliance on Allah and in standing with the oppressed — and in defense of the moral and humanitarian order ravaged by the Israeli enemy under U.S. patronage.

As a result, Yemen has emerged as a force capable of shaming American power and directly unsettling the core of the occupation.

The adversary’s insistence on breaking Yemen’s supportive stance has only strengthened Yemeni resolve. Yemen’s religious and moral principles — which demand solidarity with the Palestinian people — are red lines: non-negotiable and inviolable.

The forces of evil have therefore resorted to every vile method to try to silence Yemen’s backing. Yemen, relying on Allah, entered the battle for justice and revealed the fragility of those hiding behind their walls.

Amid the conflict, Yemen’s ballistic missiles — which represent a qualitative leap in domestic manufacturing and mirror global technical advances — together with armed drones that shattered the myth of an “invincible army,” became a persistent source of alarm for the adversaries.

That is why the handlers of the espionage cell were desperate to achieve any breakthrough that might yield direct intelligence on military sites and weapons-production facilities.

Cell members themselves were no more informed than their handlers, yet the cell’s surveillance-and-communications intrusion program appeared intended to run long enough to stumble upon the needed information.

The vigilant security apparatus, however, cut off their path and brought their mission to an end — a testament to the high state of readiness shown by Yemen’s brave security forces, who sense the critical responsibility of this sensitive stage as forces of evil converge on the country because of its principled stand in support of Palestine.

Professional Accumulation and Operational Expertise

When examining the security effort that led to dismantling the cell, it becomes clear that the Ministry of Interior—after months of meticulous monitoring and investigation—successfully traced a series of suspicious activities carried out by civilian operatives across multiple provinces.

These individuals had been covertly filming vital and military sites and collecting information on senior military and security officials.

Through field surveillance and advanced technical analysis of communications and digital data, investigators uncovered that these actions were part of a coordinated operation linked to an espionage network operating under precise foreign directives and receiving assignments directly from foreign officers via encrypted communication channels.

Following an intensive and highly technical pursuit, Yemeni security forces succeeded in penetrating the communication and encryption system used by the cell. This breakthrough enabled investigators to map out the lines of contact and identify the command hub: an intelligence operations room based in Saudi Arabia.

This achievement delivered a significant blow to the enemy’s intelligence apparatus, proving that Yemeni counterintelligence has developed advanced capabilities in signal analysis, communication tracking, and mapping networks of contact and financial flows. These enhanced capabilities allowed the authorities to dismantle the cell and bring it down at a highly sensitive moment.

Experts confirm that Yemeni security services have now moved from a phase of defensive intelligence to one of proactive, offensive counterintelligence.

Rather than merely intercepting infiltration attempts, these agencies are now capable of tracking funding channels, identifying training patterns, and even reaching command centers operating beyond Yemen’s borders.

This elevated level of security performance reflects the professional accumulation and operational expertise built by Yemeni security institutions throughout the years of war—bolstered by the technical experience they have gained in confronting hostile drones and electronic warfare.



