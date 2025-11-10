Israeli airstrikes devastate Yemen’s National Museum, over 700 artifacts damaged

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Organization for Antiquities and Museums in Sanaa revealed on Sunday that the National Museum complex in Tahrir Square sustained severe damage following “Israeli” airstrikes that targeted the surrounding area on September 10.

In a statement, the organization clarified that the bombing destroyed large sections of the museum’s facilities and damaged over 735 artifacts, including 34 rare pieces that were completely destroyed. Among the most significantly damaged items is the famous bronze statue of the “Lady of Incense” dating back to the 5th century BC, whose arms were severely broken.

The airstrikes also caused major structural damage to the complex’s oldest buildings.

The organization called on international organizations to intervene to protect the human heritage and preserve the remaining antiquities that represent Yemen’s civilizational memory.

