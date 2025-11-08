Palestine, Resistance Top Agenda at 34th Arab National Congress in Beirut

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 34th Arab National Congress (ANC) convened on Friday in Beirut, Lebanon, bringing together a diverse assembly of political, academic, and national figures from across the Arab world. The three-day conference, running until November 9, centers on pressing regional challenges, with Palestine and resistance to Zionism at the forefront of discussions.

This year’s congress reflects a growing wave of Arab solidarity in response to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and the broader regional confrontation following the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation. Organizers emphasized the event’s mission to revive the Arab nationalist vision rooted in unity, sovereignty, and resistance to foreign domination.

The opening session focused on Gaza, Palestine, and the global response to Israeli aggression. Participants declared that the Arab nation cannot remain silent in the face of genocide and occupation. A full day of the congress will be dedicated to analyzing the future of the Arab-Zionist conflict in light of recent developments across Palestine, the Arab world, and the broader Islamic sphere.

Dr. Ma’n Bashour, who chaired the session and formerly served as deputy secretary-general of the ANC, opened the conference with a moment of silence honoring the martyrs of Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran. He paid special tribute to the martyrs of the Lebanese resistance under His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, as well as Palestinian leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

“For more than 35 years, this Congress has withstood smear campaigns and political pressure,” Bashour stated. “It relies solely on the dedication of its members, who gather at their own expense, united by their commitment to the progress of the Arab Umma. The spirit of resistance, renewal, and unity remains the foundation of our collective path.”

In addition to political dialogue, the congress will address internal organizational matters, including a review of last year’s initiatives and the election of a new secretary-general and secretariat, in accordance with its triennial electoral charter. A special session titled “The Renaissance of the Nation” will explore pathways for Arab revival through unity, democracy, independent development, and social justice.

The closing statement, expected at the end of the conference, will outline the next phase of Arab action in response to Zionist and imperialist challenges.

Founded over three decades ago, the Arab National Congress remains one of the oldest and most enduring platforms for coordination among Arab intellectuals and political movements committed to resistance, self-determination, and the liberation of Palestine. The 34th session is being held at what participants describe as a defining moment for the region—one that demands renewed commitment to the project of Arab renaissance and unity.

