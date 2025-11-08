Seven civilians injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least seven people were injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in the town of Bint Jbeil in Nabatieh Governorate, southern Lebanon.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health said a statement saying that the Israeli airstrike on a vehicle near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil left seven civilians wounded.

Israeli occupation forces continue daily attacks on Lebanon, with around 5,000 violations recorded since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement on November 27, 2024.

