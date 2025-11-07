Iran condemns Israeli military aggression in Lebanon

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the aggressive military aggression of the Zionist regime against various regions of Lebanon.

In a statement on Friday, the foreign ministry emphasized the responsibilities of the United Nations, the international community, and regional countries to confront the warmongering of the occupying regime and to hold this regime accountable and punish it.

It warned of the dangerous consequences of the Israeli regime’s impunity and the continuation of its warmongering and expansionist policies on regional peace and security.

The military attacks by the Israeli regime against Lebanon, particularly since the ceasefire agreement in November 2025, have resulted in the deaths and injuries of over a thousand innocent Lebanese citizens, as well as significant destruction of infrastructure and residential areas.

These criminal attacks are a clear violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country and are considered heinous crimes against international peace and security.

These attacks, undoubtedly planned and executed with the full support and complicity of the United States, further demonstrate the criminal, terrorist, and domineering nature of the Israeli regime. Their sole purpose appears to be weakening Lebanon’s sovereignty and security, as well as hindering the country’s reconstruction and development.

While expressing condolences for the loss of Lebanese lives during these brutal attacks, the foreign ministry emphasized its solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon in their fight against these aggressions. It also reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s legitimate resistance and its ongoing efforts to maintain its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.