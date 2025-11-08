Palestinian Islamic Jihad condemns escalating Israeli aggression in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement issued a strongly worded statement on Thursday, condemning the continuous and escalating attacks by what it described as the “brutal occupation entity” on Lebanese territories.

The statement asserted that these aggressions “represent a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, an overt aggression against its people, and a flagrant breach of international law and truce agreements.” It further considered these actions a “continuation of the systematic persecution policy” pursued by “Israel” against Lebanon.

The movement affirmed its “unwavering solidarity with Lebanon, its people, and its resistance,” and stressed the “natural and legitimate right of the Lebanese people to defend their land and sovereignty and confront the aggression by all available means.”

