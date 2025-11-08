Islamic Jihad Leader: Israel has lost control over Gaza conflict

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah has said that the people of Gaza, together with the Palestinian resistance factions, have been confronting an international coalition led by the United States.

Speaking at the 34th Arab National Conference held in Beirut on Friday, Nakhalah stressed that all resistance groups in Gaza stood united in the face of Israeli aggression.

According to Mehr, he expressed his appreciation to countries such as Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Egypt, and Qatar, which have supported the Palestinian people and their resistance during the conflict.

Referring to the situation in the occupied West Bank, Nakhalah warned that Palestinians there are engaged in a genuine and existential battle that threatens their survival.

“What is happening in Gaza has gone beyond Israel’s control,” he said, emphasizing that the resistance front must remain steadfast and active under all circumstances.

Nakhalah reaffirmed that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement will continue to support national unity and resistance against occupation, regardless of external pressures.

