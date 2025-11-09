Yemen says it dismantled spy network linked to US, Israel, Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Interior Ministry announced that it has dismantled a major espionage network allegedly connected to a joint operations center run by the intelligence services of the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, which it said was operating from inside Saudi territory.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said the arrests came after lengthy investigations, surveillance, and intelligence operations that uncovered “enemy plots” and revealed the “methods and agents of betrayal” working within Yemeni territory. It described the exposure as a significant national security achievement.

According to the ministry, the spy network had been gathering intelligence on political, military, and security figures, monitoring their movements and communications. It added that the agents were supplied with advanced surveillance devices by the joint operations room to track and report on specific targets.

The statement noted that the establishment of the joint intelligence center and its affiliated spy cells coincided with an intensification of foreign aggression against Yemen, particularly as Yemen’s stance in support of Palestine and Gaza drew increasing pressure from its adversaries.

The ministry said the operations room directed sabotage and espionage activities from within Saudi Arabia, creating multiple independent cells that were all linked to a single command network.

It added that the network’s mission included monitoring strategic infrastructure, identifying military and security installations, and locating missile and drone production sites used by Yemeni forces in operations against Israeli targets.

.....................

End/ 257