Yemeni Tribes Mobilize Nationwide in Show of Defiance and Unity

Armed and fully equipped Yemeni tribes have mobilized across multiple governorates, declaring a state of heightened readiness and general alert. This powerful and coordinated movement reshapes the landscape of national strength and popular unity in Yemen.

These widespread mobilizations reflect Sanaa’s strategic preparedness to draw firm deterrence lines against any threat to Yemen’s sovereignty.

The tribal gatherings have sent bold and unmistakable messages of defiance to any party considering a new confrontation with Yemen.

In this context, the Yemeni Shura Council in Sanaa praised the vital role and dignified stance of the tribes, stating that their massive turnout reflects the resilience and unity of the Yemeni people in facing threats to the nation and the Arab world.

In its Friday statement, the Council emphasized that the tribes’ decision to escalate their readiness and support the Yemeni Armed Forces sends a clear message to aggressor powers: “The tribes of Yemen will remain steadfast and lead the defense of national sovereignty against invaders and occupiers.”

The statement further noted that the tribes’ mobilization, with full armament, reflects their deep religious pride, courage, and ability to repel any attempt to harm the Yemeni people or exploit their resources.

The Council added that this role is consistent with the historical legacy of the Yemeni tribes, who have long stood as the backbone of society and the barrier against foreign conspiracies.

The Shura Council stressed the need to maintain general mobilization and strengthen unity in anticipation of any confrontation initiated by the so-called “Global Arrogance forces,” particularly the US and Israel.

According to the statement, this mobilization is a direct result of Yemen’s principled stance in supporting the causes of the Ummah, especially the Palestinian issue.

The Council concluded by affirming that the momentum generated by the tribal gatherings serves as a mandate for the choices of the Revolution Leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, in defending Yemen’s security and stability.

