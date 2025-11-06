Sanaa welcomes recent efforts made by UN to achieve peace in Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sanaa-based Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed on Wednesday the recent efforts of the United Nations that aim at achieving peace in Yemen, based on the principles of respecting sovereignty, independence, and non-interference in Yemen’s internal affairs.

In a statement, the ministry stressed that achieving peace requires halting hostile policies and actions, ending the foreign presence, and removing all forms of occupation from all Yemeni territories. This will contribute effectively and genuinely to establishing a solid, realistic, and sustainable foundation for achieving peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

“There are humanitarian issues that can be addressed if there is genuine commitment to achieving peace. However, the continued use of these issues as a tool for pressure and blackmail by the Saudi regime proves a lack of desire to move forward on the path to peace,” the statement added.

It indicated that the legal measures taken against the spy cells involved in the attack targeting the by the Sanaa government were constitutional and legal, not arbitrary, clarifying the release of those implicated in the crime constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The ministry’s statement called on the UN to pressure its organizations to hand over the remaining individuals involved in the heinous and atrocious crime targeting the Yemeni government on August 28, 2025.

It emphasized that the UN should cooperate with Sanaa on this matter and rectify the shortcomings in its operations, rather than demanding the release of those involved in the crime.

The statement reiterated its continued commitment to facilitating and ensuring the success of humanitarian actors’ work in Yemen, in accordance with the principles and regulations of humanitarian action, and to preventing the politicization or exploitation of humanitarian activities in ways that threaten the security and safety of Yemen and its citizens.

It also stressed the importance of strengthening the effective partnership of the Yemeni government with humanitarian organizations in contributing to alleviating the worsening humanitarian suffering the Yemeni people is experiencing as a result of the aggression and blockade that has been continued since March 26, 2015, and in a way that enhances confidence in the transparency and impartiality of the humanitarian role of the United Nations and its partners.

