FAO warns of unparalleled humanitarian, agricultural catastrophe in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has warned of an unprecedented humanitarian and agricultural catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

In its annual report, the FAO confirmed that less than 5 present of agricultural land kept arable, after over 80 percent of cultivated areas were destroyed by the Israeli war on Gaza.

It stated that almost 70 percent of agricultural greenhouses were completely destroyed, while the majority of wells were damaged, making access to water virtually impossible and leading to a near-total collapse of the local production system within the Strip.

The report emphasized that Gaza had become entirely dependent on humanitarian aid to meet its food needs, warning that continued restrictions on the entry of agricultural supplies and fuel through the crossings would lead to widespread famine in the coming months.

The organization added that 90 percent of Gaza’s population was unable to access sufficient food, noting that vegetable and grain production had fallen to less than half of its level two years ago, while the fishing sector had suffered extensive destruction and ongoing restrictions that prevented its normal operation.

The FAO had classified the Gaza Strip as one of the four worst food crises in the world during 2024-2025, along with Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan, calling for an emergency multi-sectoral response including food security, water, health and psychological support, to avoid a comprehensive humanitarian collapse in the Strip.

