Palestinian Red Crescent: 80% of Gaza’s water fully contaminated

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed on Tuesday that 80% of the water in the Gaza Strip is completely contaminated, exacerbating the health situation.

Bashar Murad, Director of Health Programs at the Red Crescent Society, stated that 80% of the water in the Gaza Strip is completely contaminated, leading to a surge in hepatitis cases.

Murad explained that more than 70,000 cases have been recorded since the start of the war.

The Ministry of Health previously announced that more than 70,000 cases of hepatitis have been recorded in the Gaza Strip, requiring urgent treatment outside the Strip, and called for the immediate opening of the crossings to curb the spread of infectious diseases in Gaza.

The health situation is witnessing an unprecedented collapse in the Gaza Strip, noting that more than 41% of kidney patients died during the aggression, while 67% of medical supplies are completely missing within the health system in Gaza.

