UNICEF Warns of Ongoing Child Hunger in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram has drawn attention to the critical situation facing over one million children in Gaza, who remain in desperate need of food and clean water.

In an interview on Sunday, Ingram stated that thousands of children go to bed hungry each night, and around 650,000 are still unable to return to school despite the recent ceasefire agreement.

She described the ceasefire as “good news” for halting daily bombardments that had claimed many young lives, but emphasized that it is not enough to end hunger or restore access to safe drinking water.

“Families in Gaza continue to struggle for survival,” Ingram said, explaining that infrastructure essential for water and medical services has been severely damaged, making access to basic needs extremely difficult.

Although aid deliveries to Gaza have slightly increased in the two weeks following the ceasefire, Ingram stressed that the amount remains “woefully inadequate.”

She noted that current aid levels are significantly lower than those before the conflict began.

Ingram’s remarks highlighted the suffering of millions of children in Gaza, many of whom face treatable illnesses amid a severe shortage of doctors and medical supplies.

The humanitarian crisis continues to overwhelm families and health systems, leaving countless vulnerable children without the care they urgently require.

The ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, has not resolved the crisis. Many areas remain inaccessible due to the ongoing presence of Israeli forces.

Despite the truce, the Israeli regime continues to violate the agreement with Hamas, launching airstrikes and shootings while restricting humanitarian aid.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 68,527 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza over the past two years, with thousands more missing under rubble or in unreachable zones due to widespread destruction and danger.

Local authorities report that over two-thirds of the victims were women and children, many of whom were killed alongside their families in Israeli airstrikes.

