UNICEF: Nutrition screenings in Gaza show 9,300 Palestinian children under 5 suffered acute malnutrition in October

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Saturday that the continued spread of malnutrition, as winter sets in, is threatening the lives and health of children in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, UNICEF stressed that the onset of winter weather accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.

“Nutrition screenings conducted by UNICEF and partners identified almost 9,300 children under 5 years of age with acute malnutrition in October, down from 11,746 children in September and 14,363 children in August,” the organization said.

The Israeli war and the closure of border crossings into the Gaza Strip have caused a real famine, leading to the deaths of dozens of children and leaving thousands suffering from malnutrition, placing their lives at serious risk.

Hamas and “Israel” reached a ceasefire agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey with US backing, with the first phase taking effect on October 10.

However, “Israel” continues to violate the ceasefire agreement signed with Hamas, having committed around 497 violations since October 10 and killing more than 342 Palestinians.

