UNICEF: Israel Killing Two Children Daily Despite Ceasefire

23 November 2025 - 08:21
Source: United Nations
UNICEF reported that Israel continues to kill an average of two children per day in Gaza despite the ceasefire. At least 67 children have died since October 11, with many more injured.

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNICEF reported on Friday that Israel continues to kill an average of two children per day in the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire that began on October 11.

Ricardo Pires, UNICEF spokesperson, told journalists at the UN office in Geneva that the killing of a young girl in Khan Yunis on Thursday, along with seven children a day earlier in Gaza City, demonstrates that the ceasefire has not stopped the suffering of children.

He noted that at least 67 children have been killed since the ceasefire started, in addition to dozens who have been injured.

“These figures are not mere statistics; they represent children with families and dreams,” Pires emphasized, describing the situation of Gaza’s children as “forced, bleak, and lacking any safe place.” He called on the international community to end the normalization of their ongoing suffering.

Pires further explained that UNICEF’s large-scale operations in Gaza remain inadequate to address the crisis. “If aid arrived with the necessary speed and volume, we could save far more lives,” he said.

According to UNICEF, hundreds of thousands of children are currently living in tents without basic protection, enduring harsh winter conditions without heating, insulation, or blankets—circumstances that worsen their humanitarian plight and expose them to cold and disease.

