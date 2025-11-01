Euro-Med Monitor: “Israel” hinders Gaza aid, detains UNICEF worker

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said its team had documented the arrest of UNICEF staff member Raed Al-Afifi, 45, by Israeli occupation forces at Kerem Shalom crossing while he was carrying out his official duties, despite being present with prior coordination.

In a statement on Friday, the Euro-Med Monitor explained the Israeli army had requested the agency to withdraw its trucks and supplies from Kerem Shalom a day before the arrest and subsequently prevented the entry of aid trucks carrying medical equipment for hospitals in northern Gaza, as well as vaccinations for newborns and nutritional supplements.

“These measures deliberately obstruct humanitarian relief efforts and target an organisation that currently plays a central role in Gaza’s humanitarian work, managing vital projects in health, education, child protection, and infrastructure rehabilitation,” the statement read.

“The targeting of UNICEF is part of a broader campaign to restrict United Nations agencies and international humanitarian organisations, aiming to end their presence and operations after they witnessed widespread violations affecting Palestinian civilians during the war, and to further deprive the population of livelihoods and essential services in Gaza.”

The Euro-Med Monitor called on the international community and the United Nations to take immediate action to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers, guarantee free access for aid to civilians

It also stressed that all Israeli measures designed to starve the population and silence international witnesses of what is happening in the Gaza Strip must be halted.

..................

End/ 257