UNICEF: 90% of Gaza homes destroyed after two years of war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported that more than two years of relentless war in the Gaza Strip have left 90 percent of homes damaged or destroyed, plunging millions into severe humanitarian distress.

According to Tess Ingram, UNICEF’s Communications Manager in Gaza, “nine out of ten homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged,” leaving the vast majority of residents without safe shelter. Many families, she added, are now living in makeshift tents or homes without walls amid the widespread devastation.

According to IRNA, although humanitarian organizations have resumed operations following the recent ceasefire, they continue to face serious Israeli-imposed restrictions that hinder the delivery of critical supplies.

A UN report warned that essential goods — including food, water, medicine, and hygiene products — are rapidly depleting. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are now living in overcrowded tents, struggling to survive in extremely harsh conditions.

Since October 7, 2023, when the Israeli regime launched its massive assault on Gaza, at least 67,938 Palestinians have been killed and 170,169 injured, while thousands more remain buried under the rubble.

Israel began its campaign with the declared aims of eliminating Hamas and freeing Israeli captives, but after failing to achieve these objectives, it was ultimately compelled to accept a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

